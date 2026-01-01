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The Toyota Camry Hybrid takes a reliable sedan and makes it even more fuel efficient. This 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.<br> <br>The 2013 Camry sedan continues its reputation of safety, value, and reliability. The Hybrid model uses advanced technology to make it even more efficient. With a roomy cabin, modern tech, and smart construction, its easy to see why its one of North Americas favorite mid-size sedans. The 2013 Camry sedan also sports a bold front and rear look with stylish contours and character lines that give the Camry a wide, low look and a pronounced wedge-like profile. Whether youve had Camrys before or you want to see why its so popular, this sedan is worth a look.<br> <br>This sedan has 185,456 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2013 Toyota Camry

185,456 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Toyota Camry

HYBRID Hybrid

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14294849

2013 Toyota Camry

HYBRID Hybrid

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
185,456KM
VIN 4T1BD1FK1DU086473

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,456 KM

Vehicle Description

The Toyota Camry Hybrid takes a reliable sedan and makes it even more fuel efficient. This 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Camry sedan continues its reputation of safety, value, and reliability. The Hybrid model uses advanced technology to make it even more efficient. With a roomy cabin, modern tech, and smart construction, it's easy to see why it's one of North America's favorite mid-size sedans. The 2013 Camry sedan also sports a bold front and rear look with stylish contours and character lines that give the Camry a wide, low look and a pronounced wedge-like profile. Whether you've had Camrys before or you want to see why it's so popular, this sedan is worth a look.

This sedan has 185,456 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance


Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-596-1515

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Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2013 Toyota Camry