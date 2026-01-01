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2013 Toyota Camry
HYBRID Hybrid
2013 Toyota Camry
HYBRID Hybrid
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
185,456KM
VIN 4T1BD1FK1DU086473
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,456 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota Camry Hybrid takes a reliable sedan and makes it even more fuel efficient. This 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Camry sedan continues its reputation of safety, value, and reliability. The Hybrid model uses advanced technology to make it even more efficient. With a roomy cabin, modern tech, and smart construction, it's easy to see why it's one of North America's favorite mid-size sedans. The 2013 Camry sedan also sports a bold front and rear look with stylish contours and character lines that give the Camry a wide, low look and a pronounced wedge-like profile. Whether you've had Camrys before or you want to see why it's so popular, this sedan is worth a look.
This sedan has 185,456 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The 2013 Camry sedan continues its reputation of safety, value, and reliability. The Hybrid model uses advanced technology to make it even more efficient. With a roomy cabin, modern tech, and smart construction, it's easy to see why it's one of North America's favorite mid-size sedans. The 2013 Camry sedan also sports a bold front and rear look with stylish contours and character lines that give the Camry a wide, low look and a pronounced wedge-like profile. Whether you've had Camrys before or you want to see why it's so popular, this sedan is worth a look.
This sedan has 185,456 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2013 Toyota Camry