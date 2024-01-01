$6,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Passat
AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER GROUP
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,107 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
AUTOMATIC, 2.5 LITER ENGINE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS.
Vehicle Features
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090