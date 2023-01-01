Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

Details Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

  1. 1689771609
  2. 1689771609
  3. 1689771609
  4. 1689771609
  5. 1689771609
  6. 1689771609
  7. 1689771609
  8. 1689771609
  9. 1689771609
  10. 1689771609
  11. 1689771609
  12. 1689771609
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200150
  • VIN: WBA3B3G5XENR83884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland

2014 Jeep Compass NO...
 82,100 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Yaris
112,300 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 106,200 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Call Dealer

613-794-XXXX

(click to show)

613-794-6011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory