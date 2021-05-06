Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

$10,400

+ tax & licensing
30th Anniversary

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Location

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7091128
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG0ER226874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLATE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean Van, Inside and Out
30th Anniversary
7 Passenger Van.
6 Cylinders, 3.6L Engine
Fully Loaded
Leather
Navigation
Backup Camera
DVD Player
Stow N Go
AC
Power Windows
Power Doors
Cruise Control
Rear Climate Controls

Price includes Safety & 6 Months Warranty

Quebec & Ontario Safety available

$10.400 + HST

Carfax report included

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

