2014 Ford Fiesta

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
613-794-6011
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Very clean car inside and out Very well maintained Only 96,000 Km's !!!!!!! New winter tires Automatic Bluetooth Heated seats Power locks Power windows Heated mirrors Touch screen display AC Alloy wheels Keyless entry Aux input Price includes Safety and 3 Months Warranty Quebec and Ontario Safety available $5,995 + HST Financing available Carfax report provided Autoland
