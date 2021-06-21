Menu
2014 Ford Fiesta

96,248 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
SE

Location

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,248KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7362002
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ1EM178830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean car inside and out Very well maintained Only 96,000 Km's !!!!!!! New winter tires Automatic Bluetooth Heated seats Power locks Power windows Heated mirrors Touch screen display AC Alloy wheels Keyless entry Aux input Price includes Safety and 3 Months Warranty Quebec and Ontario Safety available $5,995 + HST Financing available Carfax report provided Autoland

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

