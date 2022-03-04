Menu
2014 Ford Focus

69,249 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,249KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8496738
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20EL267387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,249 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Autoland

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

