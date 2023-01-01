2014 Infiniti Q50

Menu
2014 Infinity Q50 Premium | 360 Camera | 2 Sets of Tires | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Leather<br> <br> No Accidents | 1 Owner | 2 Sets of Rims & Tires | 12 Month Powertrain Warranty Included <br> <br> <br> Grey Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Front Power Seats | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Adaptive Cruise Control | Navigation | Traction Control | Sunroof | Drive Mode Select | Push Button Start | Front Heated Seats | 360 Camera | Rain Sensor | Forward Assist | Lane Assist | Blind Spot Assist | Pre-Collision Avoidance and much more. <br> <br> <br> This Vehicle has travelled 206,551KM. <br> <br> <br> *** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! *** <br> <br> <br> *** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out *** <br> <br> <br> RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca <br> <br> <br> a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi! <br> <br> <br> CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply) <br> FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like youve had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!! <br> EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. Well be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage thats right for you! <br> TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle! <br> SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help! <br> <br> <br> Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind! <br>

2014 Infiniti Q50

206,551 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti Q50

Premium | 1 Owner | No Accidents | 360 Cam

2014 Infiniti Q50

Premium | 1 Owner | No Accidents | 360 Cam

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,551KM
Used
VIN JN1BV7AR0EM701057

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 206,551 KM

2014 Infinity Q50 Premium | 360 Camera | 2 Sets of Tires | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Leather

No Accidents | 1 Owner | 2 Sets of Rims & Tires | 12 Month Powertrain Warranty Included


Grey Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Front Power Seats | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Adaptive Cruise Control | Navigation | Traction Control | Sunroof | Drive Mode Select | Push Button Start | Front Heated Seats | 360 Camera | Rain Sensor | Forward Assist | Lane Assist | Blind Spot Assist | Pre-Collision Avoidance and much more.


This Vehicle has travelled 206,551KM.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-XXXX

613-791-3000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

2014 Infiniti Q50