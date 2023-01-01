Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

82,100 KM

Details Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2014 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

82,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10180431
  VIN: 1C4NJDAB7ED747363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

