2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
140,353KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFCGXEC126839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,353 KM
Vehicle Description
OVERLAND 4X4 W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, 20-INCH ALLOYS AND MORE!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee