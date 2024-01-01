Menu
Account
Sign In
OVERLAND 4X4 W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, 20-INCH ALLOYS AND MORE!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

140,353 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND 4X4| PANO ROOF| LEATHER | RMT START | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND 4X4| PANO ROOF| LEATHER | RMT START | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10873470
  2. 10873470
  3. 10873470
  4. 10873470
  5. 10873470
  6. 10873470
  7. 10873470
  8. 10873470
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,353KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFCGXEC126839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,353 KM

Vehicle Description

OVERLAND 4X4 W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, 20-INCH ALLOYS AND MORE!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 Lexus RX 350 LUXURY AWD| SUNROOF| LEATHER| NAV | BLIND SPOT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Lexus RX 350 LUXURY AWD| SUNROOF| LEATHER| NAV | BLIND SPOT 56,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner ONLY 5,000 KMS! |SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER |RMT START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota 4Runner ONLY 5,000 KMS! |SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER |RMT START 5,218 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER SEATS | BLUETOOTH for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Venza XLE | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER SEATS | BLUETOOTH 149,551 KM $14,997 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee