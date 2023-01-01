$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMITED 4DR| DUAL TOP| LOW KMS| NAV
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
101,142KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10525788
- Stock #: 231328
- VIN: 1C4BJWEGXEL271670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,142 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 101,000 KMS!! LOADED SAHARA UNLIMITED 4DR W/ DUAL TOP GROUP INCL. HARD TOP, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, TOW PACKAGE AND 18-IN ALLOYS!! Leather-wrapped steering, running boards, automatic climate control, full power group, cruise control, auto headlights and Sirius XM!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8