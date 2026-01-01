$2,650+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mazda MAZDA5
Touring
2014 Mazda MAZDA5
Touring
Location
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
844-536-6987
$2,650
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
200,120KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1CW2CL2E0175192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Liquid Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,120 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda 5 in Liquid Silver Metallic (Maunal). The vehicle has 200,120km. The vehicle runs and drives. Check engine light is on. Few imperfections around the body. We don't perform any mechanical/safety inspections. The vehicle is sold as is and might need some work.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Locking_Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Kenny U-Pull
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ottawa
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,650
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2014 Mazda MAZDA5