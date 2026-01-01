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2014 Mazda 5 in Liquid Silver Metallic (Maunal). The vehicle has 200,120km. The vehicle runs and drives. Check engine light is on. Few imperfections around the body. We dont perform any mechanical/safety inspections. The vehicle is sold as is and might need some work.

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

200,120 KM

Details Description Features

$2,650

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14142220

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring

Location

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$2,650

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
200,120KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1CW2CL2E0175192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,120 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda 5 in Liquid Silver Metallic (Maunal). The vehicle has 200,120km. The vehicle runs and drives. Check engine light is on. Few imperfections around the body. We don't perform any mechanical/safety inspections. The vehicle is sold as is and might need some work.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Locking_Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$2,650

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2014 Mazda MAZDA5