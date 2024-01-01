$13,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA6
4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GS
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
98,541KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1GJ1V51E1111793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,541 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
