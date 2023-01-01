Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

128,812 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV/ PWRLOCKS/ AC

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV/ PWRLOCKS/ AC

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

128,812KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004510
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP6EL362771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an affordable and reliable car that delivers excellent fuel efficiency? Look no further! We have the perfect vehicle for you: a 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV with a manual transmission. With its sleek design, comfortable interior, and impressive performance, this car is ready to hit the road with you!

1️⃣ Manual Transmission: Enjoy the thrill of a manual transmission, offering precise control and an engaging driving experience. Shift gears with ease and experience a deeper connection with the road.

2️⃣ Fuel Efficiency: Say goodbye to frequent gas station visits! The 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV is designed to be incredibly fuel-efficient, saving you money on fuel costs and reducing your carbon footprint.

3️⃣ Spacious Interior: Despite its compact exterior, the Versa Note SV surprises with its spacious interior. There's ample legroom for both the driver and passengers, ensuring a comfortable journey for everyone.

4️⃣ Reliable Performance: Nissan is renowned for its reliable vehicles, and the Versa Note SV is no exception. With proper maintenance, this car will serve you well for many years to come.

5️⃣ Well-Maintained: This 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition. It has a clean history with no accidents, ensuring peace of mind for the new owner.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and fuel-efficient 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV with a manual transmission. Act fast, as this car won't stay on the market for long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself the amazing value this vehicle offers.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

