2014 Subaru Impreza

106,200 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Autoland

613-794-6011

2.0i

2.0i

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

106,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10141053
  • VIN: JF1GPAA62E8317019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Call Dealer

613-794-XXXX

(click to show)

613-794-6011

