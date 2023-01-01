$12,500+ tax & licensing
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Impreza
2.0i
2.0i
Location
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
106,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10141053
- VIN: JF1GPAA62E8317019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
