2014 Subaru Impreza ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10141053

10141053 VIN: JF1GPAA62E8317019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

