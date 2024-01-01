Menu
ONLY 102,000 KMS!! Stunning all-wheel drive Melbourne Red Metallic w/ heated leather seats, 18-inch alloys, heated steering, power seats w/ driver memory, roof rails, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power group, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 BMW X3

102,741 KM

Details Description

$19,953

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X3

AWD | LEATHER | HTD SEATS/STEERING | LOW KMS!

2015 BMW X3

AWD | LEATHER | HTD SEATS/STEERING | LOW KMS!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,953

+ taxes & licensing

102,741KM
Used
VIN 5UXWX9C58F0D51492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,741 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 102,000 KMS!! Stunning all-wheel drive Melbourne Red Metallic w/ heated leather seats, 18-inch alloys, heated steering, power seats w/ driver memory, roof rails, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power group, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$19,953

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 BMW X3