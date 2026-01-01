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<b>Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth</b><br> <br> With luxurious appointments and features, the Enclave is an upscale family hauler that easily rivals vehicles way outside its price class This 2015 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.<br> <br>With luxurious appointments and features, the Enclave is an upscale family hauler that easily rivals vehicles way outside its price class|The Buick Enclave is the SUV built for families with discerning taste and need for space.|Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave.|Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave.|<br> <br>This SUV has 191,514 km. Its Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2015 Buick Enclave

191,514 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Buick Enclave

Leather

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14174041

2015 Buick Enclave

Leather

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
191,514KM
VIN 5GAKVBKD8FJ144552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0780A
  • Mileage 191,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth

With luxurious appointments and features, the Enclave is an upscale family hauler that easily rivals vehicles way outside its price class This 2015 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With luxurious appointments and features, the Enclave is an upscale family hauler that easily rivals vehicles way outside its price class|The Buick Enclave is the SUV built for families with discerning taste and need for space.|Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave.|Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave.|

This SUV has 191,514 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance


Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
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613-596-1515

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Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2015 Buick Enclave