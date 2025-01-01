$14,107+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Verano
ONLY 69,000 KMS! |LEATHER |DUAL-CLIMATE |BLUETOOTH
2015 Buick Verano
ONLY 69,000 KMS! |LEATHER |DUAL-CLIMATE |BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$14,107
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,280 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 69,000 KMS!! Leather-trimmed seats, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500