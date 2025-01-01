Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 69,000 KMS!! Leather-trimmed seats, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 Buick Verano

69,280 KM

Details Description

$14,107

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Buick Verano

ONLY 69,000 KMS! |LEATHER |DUAL-CLIMATE |BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
12100855

2015 Buick Verano

ONLY 69,000 KMS! |LEATHER |DUAL-CLIMATE |BLUETOOTH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$14,107

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,280KM
VIN 1G4PN5SK1F4156895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,280 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 69,000 KMS!! Leather-trimmed seats, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2014 Kia Forte LX PLUS | ONLY 53,000 KMS! | AUTOMATIC | HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Kia Forte LX PLUS | ONLY 53,000 KMS! | AUTOMATIC | HTD SEATS 53,110 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Compass TRAILHAWK 4x4 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Jeep Compass TRAILHAWK 4x4 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START 20,534 KM $33,987 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark LT | CARPLAY/AUTO | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Spark LT | CARPLAY/AUTO | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH 139,010 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,107

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Verano