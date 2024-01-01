Menu
Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

Enjoy SUV ride height in an efficient, stylish, compact package with the Chevy Trax. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and bound for great memories. This SUV has 105,512 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,512KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJKSB5FL206177

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

Enjoy SUV ride height in an efficient, stylish, compact package with the Chevy Trax. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and bound for great memories. This SUV has 105,512 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
