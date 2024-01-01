$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - OnStar
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - OnStar
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
105,512KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNCJKSB5FL206177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,512 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
Enjoy SUV ride height in an efficient, stylish, compact package with the Chevy Trax. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and bound for great memories. This SUV has 105,512 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Enjoy SUV ride height in an efficient, stylish, compact package with the Chevy Trax. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and bound for great memories. This SUV has 105,512 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 31,289 KM $36,498 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro AWD - Tow Package - Fast Charging 611 KM $49,498 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan TRENDLINE - Heated Seats 5,220 KM $33,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2015 Chevrolet Trax