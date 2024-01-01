$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
4DR WGN PREMIUM
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
169,828KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RC1JG3FR693340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 169,828 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services
Email AZ Auto Sales and Services
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
