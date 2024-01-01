Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM AWD! CLEAN! CLEAN!!  LOCAL TRADE, ALL THE RIGHT FEATURES INCLUDING SAFETY! THE PERFECT FAMILY VEHICLE. BEST IN CLASS FUEL ECONOMY</p><p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: "", sans-serif; font-size: 12px;>***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES</span></p>

2015 Ford Escape

135,869 KM

Details Description Features

$15,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1714235764
  2. 1714235764
  3. 1714235764
  4. 1714235764
  5. 1714235764
  6. 1714235764
  7. 1714235763
  8. 1714235764
  9. 1714235764
  10. 1714235764
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
135,869KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J91FUA33377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,869 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM AWD! CLEAN! CLEAN!!  LOCAL TRADE, ALL THE RIGHT FEATURES INCLUDING SAFETY! THE PERFECT FAMILY VEHICLE. BEST IN CLASS FUEL ECONOMY

***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2016 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Quattro for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Quattro 123,861 KM $19,871 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM ProMaster 4dr Wgn for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 RAM ProMaster 4dr Wgn 108,839 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr 117,216 KM $17,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape