2015 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XL PRACTICAL AND EFFICIENT CARGO VAN WITH DUAL SLIDING DOORS ! 186874 KM ! PERFECT FOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS OR DELIVERY SERVICES – SPACIOUS INTERIOR, EASY LOADING ACCESS, AND EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY ! COMPACT SIZE MAKES CITY DRIVING AND PARKING A BREEZE ! READY TO WORK – RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

VIN NM0LS7E71F1213979

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,874 KM

FRESH ARRIVAL!!! OVER 40 COMMERCIAL UNITS ! PRICE RANGING FROM 10871$ TO 25871$  NV200 / TRANSIT CONNECT / TRANSIT / PROMASTER / SAVANAH / ECONOLINE / CUBEVANS AND MORE!!!

2015 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XL PRACTICAL AND EFFICIENT CARGO VAN WITH DUAL SLIDING DOORS ! 186874 KM ! PERFECT FOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS OR DELIVERY SERVICES – SPACIOUS INTERIOR, EASY LOADING ACCESS, AND EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY ! COMPACT SIZE MAKES CITY DRIVING AND PARKING A BREEZE ! READY TO WORK – RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Steel Wheels

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

613-822-XXXX

