Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,874 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ARRIVAL!!! OVER 40 COMMERCIAL UNITS ! PRICE RANGING FROM 10871$ TO 25871$ NV200 / TRANSIT CONNECT / TRANSIT / PROMASTER / SAVANAH / ECONOLINE / CUBEVANS AND MORE!!!
2015 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XL PRACTICAL AND EFFICIENT CARGO VAN WITH DUAL SLIDING DOORS ! 186874 KM ! PERFECT FOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS OR DELIVERY SERVICES – SPACIOUS INTERIOR, EASY LOADING ACCESS, AND EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY ! COMPACT SIZE MAKES CITY DRIVING AND PARKING A BREEZE ! READY TO WORK – RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE
Vehicle Features
