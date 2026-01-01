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Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 1500 for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

161,472 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

1500

Watch This Vehicle
14074239.810286848?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31100

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

1500

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,472KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2TEC1FG199709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 237
  • Mileage 161,472 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
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613-218-XXXX

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613-218-3354

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2015 GMC Sierra 1500