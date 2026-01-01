$17,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
1500
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
1500
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
161,472KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2TEC1FG199709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 237
- Mileage 161,472 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
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613-218-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
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AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2015 GMC Sierra 1500