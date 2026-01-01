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<p data-start=0 data-end=476>2015 HONDA CIVIC COUPE EX – SPORTY, RELIABLE & FUEL-EFFICIENT!<br data-start=62 data-end=65>LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY HONDA QUALITY WITH A FUN, SMOOTH & ECONOMICAL DRIVE!<br data-start=138 data-end=141 data-is-only-node=>1.8L I4 ENGINE + CVT – EFFICIENT, QUIET & BUILT FOR LONG-TERM RELIABILITY!<br data-start=215 data-end=218>EX TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH GREAT FEATURES: SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, KEYLESS ENTRY & PUSH-BUTTON START!<br data-start=365 data-end=368>PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS OR DAILY DRIVING – SPORTY STYLE, COMFORTABLE & DEPENDABLE!<br data-start=448 data-end=451>EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=478 data-end=515>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE</p><p data-start=517 data-end=726 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!<br data-start=574 data-end=577>TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</p>

2015 Honda Civic

107,952 KM

Details Description Features

$14,871

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14021940

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1777591343
  2. 1777591341
  3. 1777591339
  4. 1777591339
  5. 1777591344
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,871

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
107,952KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG3B55FH000954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 107,952 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 HONDA CIVIC COUPE EX – SPORTY, RELIABLE & FUEL-EFFICIENT!
LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY HONDA QUALITY WITH A FUN, SMOOTH & ECONOMICAL DRIVE!
1.8L I4 ENGINE + CVT – EFFICIENT, QUIET & BUILT FOR LONG-TERM RELIABILITY!
EX TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH GREAT FEATURES: SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, KEYLESS ENTRY & PUSH-BUTTON START!
PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS OR DAILY DRIVING – SPORTY STYLE, COMFORTABLE & DEPENDABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
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613-822-2725

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$14,871

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2015 Honda Civic