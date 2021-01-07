Menu
2015 Honda Civic

45,100 KM

Autoland

LX

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6468156
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F4XFH056530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,100 KM

Vehicle Description

xceptionally clean car inside and out Very well maintained Only 45,000 Km's !!!!!!! Automatic Back-up camera Bluetooth Alloy wheels Power locks Power windows AC Heated seats Keyless entry Aux input USB Price includes Safety and 3 Months Warranty Quebec and Ontario Safety available $10,995 + HST

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

