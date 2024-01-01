$12,807+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
SX 2.0L | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$12,807
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,766 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! Top of the line SX w/ premium 2.0L engine, sunroof, leather, heated/cooled driver seat w/ heated passenger & rear seats, heated steering, navigation, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch alloys, power seat w/ memory, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, paddle shifters, cooled glovebox, full power group, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
