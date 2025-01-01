Menu
STUNNING 307HP ALL-WHEEL DRIVE RC 350 W/ EXECUTIVE PACKAGE!! 3.5L V6, Playa leather sport seats, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Mark Levinson premium audio, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, rain-sensing wipers, headlight washers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 Lexus RC

145,798 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours

350 EXECUTIVE AWD| 307HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV

12178378

350 EXECUTIVE AWD| 307HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
145,798KM
VIN JTHSE5BC6F5000867

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 145,798 KM

STUNNING 307HP ALL-WHEEL DRIVE RC 350 W/ EXECUTIVE PACKAGE!! 3.5L V6, Playa leather sport seats, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Mark Levinson premium audio, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, rain-sensing wipers, headlight washers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
