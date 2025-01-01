$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus RC
350 EXECUTIVE AWD| 307HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV
2015 Lexus RC
350 EXECUTIVE AWD| 307HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 145,798 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING 307HP ALL-WHEEL DRIVE RC 350 W/ EXECUTIVE PACKAGE!! 3.5L V6, Playa leather sport seats, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Mark Levinson premium audio, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, rain-sensing wipers, headlight washers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500