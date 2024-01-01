$10,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, BACKUP CAMERA, 190 KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,589 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
10500 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES>>
VERY CLEAN CAR, AUTOMATIC, 2.0L, 4 CYLINDERS, AIR CONDITION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR AVARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS.
Vehicle Features
