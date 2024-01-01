Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

190,589 KM

$10,500 + tax & licensing

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

10500 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES>>

VERY CLEAN CAR, AUTOMATIC, 2.0L, 4 CYLINDERS,  AIR CONDITION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR AVARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS.

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

190,589KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V74FM132402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,589 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN CAR, AUTOMATIC, 2.0L, 4 CYLINDERS,  AIR CONDITION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR AVARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Mazda MAZDA3