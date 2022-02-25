$17,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
613-794-6011
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8353851
- VIN: 2T3RFREV9FW321201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean Inside and Out AWD Great on Gas!!! 4 Cylinders XLE Model Fully loaded Price includes Safety Financing available (Guaranteed approval) $17,500 + HST Carfax report provided Warranty available Heated seats Bluetooth Heated mirrors Sunroof Winter tires Autoland
Vehicle Features
