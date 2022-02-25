Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

158,200 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

158,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8353851
  VIN: 2T3RFREV9FW321201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean Inside and Out AWD Great on Gas!!! 4 Cylinders XLE Model Fully loaded Price includes Safety Financing available (Guaranteed approval) $17,500 + HST Carfax report provided Warranty available Heated seats Bluetooth Heated mirrors Sunroof Winter tires Autoland

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

