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One of the best handling cars within the segment. This Sportwagen is a pleasure to drive. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.<br> <br>Created to have the handling and power of a Golf, but with plenty of extra passenger and cargo room. This Sportwagen doesnt stray too far from the standard Golf, offering the same efficiency, reliability and driving behavior but with a lot more added room and style.<br> <br>This sedan has 163,555 km. Its Midnight Blue Metallic in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/ target=_blank>https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/</a><br> <br/><br>At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen. </br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o

2015 Volkswagen Golf

163,555 KM

Details Description

$12,918

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Trendline

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14421732

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Trendline

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1

613-521-2300

Contact Seller

$12,918

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
163,555KM
VIN 3VWFA7AU7FM516375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, ZOOM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,555 KM

Vehicle Description

One of the best handling cars within the segment. This Sportwagen is a pleasure to drive. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.

Created to have the handling and power of a Golf, but with plenty of extra passenger and cargo room. This Sportwagen doesn't stray too far from the standard Golf, offering the same efficiency, reliability and driving behavior but with a lot more added room and style.

This sedan has 163,555 km. It's Midnight Blue Metallic in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/


At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Trendline 163,555 KM $12,918 + tax & lic

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Hunt Club VW

2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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613-521-XXXX

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613-521-2300

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$12,918

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-521-2300

2015 Volkswagen Golf