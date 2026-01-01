$14,626+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Buick LaCrosse
Premium II - Cooled Seats
2016 Buick LaCrosse
Premium II - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$14,626
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,718KM
VIN 1G4GF5G38GF216692
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,718 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $15065 - Myers Cadillac is just $14626!
This 2016 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 71,718 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Park Assist, Remote Start, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2016 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 71,718 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Park Assist, Remote Start, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
remote start
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$14,626
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2016 Buick LaCrosse