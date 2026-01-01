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Compare at $15065 - Myers Cadillac is just $14626! <br> <br>This 2016 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 71,718 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Park Assist, Remote Start, Memory Seats.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2016 Buick LaCrosse

71,718 KM

Details Description Features

$14,626

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Buick LaCrosse

Premium II - Cooled Seats

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14420316

2016 Buick LaCrosse

Premium II - Cooled Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$14,626

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,718KM
VIN 1G4GF5G38GF216692

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $15065 - Myers Cadillac is just $14626!

This 2016 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 71,718 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Park Assist, Remote Start, Memory Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
remote start

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-225-XXXX

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613-225-2277

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$14,626

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2016 Buick LaCrosse