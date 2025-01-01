$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 136,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package, available now at 613 Rides! With its spacious interior, powerful 3.6L V6 engine, and a host of features, this minivan is perfect for families on the go. This white Grand Caravan has a comfortable beige interior and comes equipped with a flexible fuel system, giving you the choice to fill up with gasoline or E85. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has 136,685km on the odometer.
The Grand Caravan Canada Value Package comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features such as heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise comfortably with cruise control. This minivan also prioritizes safety with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.
Here are five standout features that make this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package a great choice:
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for the whole family and all their gear.
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Provides plenty of power for all your adventures.
- Flex Fuel System: Enjoy the flexibility of using gasoline or E85.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected while on the go.
- Safety Features: Peace of mind knowing your family is protected.
Visit 613 Rides today to take this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package for a test drive!
