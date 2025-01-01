Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package, available now at 613 Rides! With its spacious interior, powerful 3.6L V6 engine, and a host of features, this minivan is perfect for families on the go. This white Grand Caravan has a comfortable beige interior and comes equipped with a flexible fuel system, giving you the choice to fill up with gasoline or E85. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has 136,685km on the odometer.</p><p>The Grand Caravan Canada Value Package comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features such as heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise comfortably with cruise control. This minivan also prioritizes safety with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.</p><p>Here are five standout features that make this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package a great choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for the whole family and all their gear.</li><li><strong>Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine:</strong> Provides plenty of power for all your adventures.</li><li><strong>Flex Fuel System:</strong> Enjoy the flexibility of using gasoline or E85.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected while on the go.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Peace of mind knowing your family is protected.</li></ul><p>Visit 613 Rides today to take this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,685KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3GR184090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 136,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

