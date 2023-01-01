Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Honda Civic

148,200 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

  1. 1702755171
  2. 1702755171
  3. 1702755171
  4. 1702755171
  5. 1702755171
  6. 1702755171
  7. 1702755171
  8. 1702755171
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F59GH027317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoland

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX 148,200 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson 100,087 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda HR-V EX-L 41,200 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Call Dealer

613-794-XXXX

(click to show)

613-794-6011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic