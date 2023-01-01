Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul EV

93,514 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-274-0031

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul EV

2016 Kia Soul EV

Luxury Electric Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul EV

Luxury Electric Vehicle

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-274-0031

  1. 1672858840
  2. 1672858847
  3. 1672858852
  4. 1672858853
  5. 1672858853
  6. 1672858850
  7. 1672858848
  8. 1672858853
  9. 1672858853
  10. 1672858853
  11. 1672858853
  12. 1672858851
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,514KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,514 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa

2016 Kia Soul EV Lux...
 93,514 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veracru...
 155,213 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

Call Dealer

613-274-XXXX

(click to show)

613-274-0031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory