2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
AWD | HTD SEATS | AUTO CLIMATE | BLUETOOTH |ALLOYS
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
145,196KM
Used
VIN JA4AZ2A34GZ600180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,196 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, 16-inch alloys, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, keyless entry, AWD lock, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Eco drive mode and cruise control!
