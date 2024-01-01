Menu
Loaded 300HP SL w/ panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Bose premium audio, active noise cancellation, 18-inch alloys, ambient lighting, power seats, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, Bluetooth and more!

2016 Nissan Maxima

127,577 KM

Details Description

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

127,577KM
Used
VIN 1N4AA6APXGC382200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded 300HP SL w/ panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Bose premium audio, active noise cancellation, 18-inch alloys, ambient lighting, power seats, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
