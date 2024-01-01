$20,762+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Maxima
SL | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | BLIND SPOT | BOSE
2016 Nissan Maxima
SL | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | BLIND SPOT | BOSE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$20,762
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,577 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded 300HP SL w/ panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Bose premium audio, active noise cancellation, 18-inch alloys, ambient lighting, power seats, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500