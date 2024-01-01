Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>RARE 7 PASSENGER 2016 Nissan  Rogue SV Tech AWD </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Power Liftgate/NAVI/Panoramic Moonroof/Heated Seats/Power Seat  </span><span class=js-trim-text style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px; data-text=<p><span style= data-wordcount=80> ***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ...</span><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;> ...</span></p>

2016 Nissan Rogue

125,120 KM

Details Description Features

$16,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1707412927
  2. 1707412928
  3. 1707412928
  4. 1707412928
  5. 1707412928
  6. 1707412928
  7. 1707412927
  8. 1707412928
  9. 1707412928
  10. 1707412928
  11. 1707412928
  12. 1707412927
  13. 1707412926
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MMXGC735240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,120 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE 7 PASSENGER 2016 Nissan  Rogue SV Tech AWD Power Liftgate/NAVI/Panoramic Moonroof/Heated Seats/Power Seat   ***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2017 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Toyota Camry LE 100,015 KM $21,871 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145
2015 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT 154,188 KM $27,871 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB 145
2012 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT 76,775 KM $19,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue