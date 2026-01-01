$26,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Porsche Cayenne
Base
2016 Porsche Cayenne
Base
Location
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
613879-8448
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
73,873KM
VIN WP1AA2A29GKA12335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2026127
- Mileage 73,873 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Spoiler
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Backseat Autos
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-XXXX(click to show)
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Backseat Autos
613879-8448
2016 Porsche Cayenne