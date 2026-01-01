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2016 Porsche Cayenne

73,873 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Porsche Cayenne

Base

Watch This Vehicle
14005860

2016 Porsche Cayenne

Base

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
73,873KM
VIN WP1AA2A29GKA12335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2026127
  • Mileage 73,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Spoiler

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-XXXX

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613879-8448

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$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2016 Porsche Cayenne