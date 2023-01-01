Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Subaru Forester

148,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
VIN JF2SJHXC9GH439389

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0I PREMIUM CVT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0I PREMIUM CVT 178,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0 quattro Premium for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Audi Q5 2.0 quattro Premium 187,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 2.5L SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 2.5L SE 135,450 KM $9,949 + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-695-XXXX

(click to show)

613-695-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Forester