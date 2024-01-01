$14,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr Auto 1.8T Sport PZEV
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,369 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 VW Jetta TSI (VIN: 3VWD07AJ8GM344584) is a sporty and fuel-efficient compact sedan designed for an engaging driving experience.
Turbocharged engine for dynamic performance
- Well-designed and spacious interior
- Intuitive infotainment system with touchscreen interface
- Enhanced safety features, including airbags and stability control
- Agile handling and precise steering
The 2016 VW Jetta TSI with its blend of sporty performance, practical features, and modern safety technologies, the 2016 VW Jetta TSI delivers a compelling driving experience in the compact sedan category.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
