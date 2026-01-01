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2016 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
160,000KM
VIN 3VWD67AJ8GM365062
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Jetta received perfect safety scores, making it a very safe alternative for a new small sedan. This 2016 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
With sophisticated amenities that make every drive more comfortable, the 2016 Jetta offers the upscale details to elevate the entire experience. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf offers German-engineered performance, style, and precision in a perfectly equipped package. With a touchscreen audio system that offers wireless streaming to the steering wheel mounted cruise control and standard rear view camera, its hard to find a reason not to purchase this awesome ride!
This sedan has 160,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
With sophisticated amenities that make every drive more comfortable, the 2016 Jetta offers the upscale details to elevate the entire experience. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf offers German-engineered performance, style, and precision in a perfectly equipped package. With a touchscreen audio system that offers wireless streaming to the steering wheel mounted cruise control and standard rear view camera, its hard to find a reason not to purchase this awesome ride!
This sedan has 160,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2016 Volkswagen Jetta