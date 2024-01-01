$23,875+ tax & licensing
2016 Volvo XC60
T5 Special Edition Premier - Sunroof
2016 Volvo XC60
T5 Special Edition Premier - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$23,875
+ taxes & licensing
99,193KM
Used
VIN YV4612RK9G2786254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $24591 - Our Price is just $23875!
The 2016 Volvo XC60's cargo space, comfort, and safety features make it a great choice for a family vehicle. - cars.usnews.com This 2016 Volvo XC60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Volvo XC60 is the perfect car for drivers in search of adventure around town and beyond it. The XC60 offers the ultimate sense of control, with the latest in safety, power-train technology, hill-descent control and hill-start assist to give you extra confidence when you need it. This SUV has 99,193 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.
Our XC60's trim level is T5 Special Edition Premier. The T5 Premium edition comes with a touring suspension, aluminum alloy wheels, power sunroof, a proximity key for the doors and push button start, an 8 speaker premium audio system, Volvo Sensus w/integrated 7 colour screen, Bluetooth w/ audio streaming, heated front seats with power memory and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $321.20 with $0 down for 48 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Volvo XC60