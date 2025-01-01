$15,669+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Volvo XC60
T5 Drive-E Premier - Leather Seats
2016 Volvo XC60
T5 Drive-E Premier - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$15,669
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,000KM
VIN YV4612RK9G2822394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N7976A
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Wifi 4G!
The 2016 Volvo XC60 remains a luxury-SUV contender. - thecarconnection.com This 2016 Volvo XC60 is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The 2016 Volvo XC60 is the perfect car for drivers in search of adventure around town and beyond it. The XC60 offers the ultimate sense of control, with the latest in safety, power-train technology, hill-descent control and hill-start assist to give you extra confidence when you need it. This SUV has 158,000 kms. It's bright silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.
Our XC60's trim level is T5 Drive-E Premier. With the addition of a power sunroof with sunshade, roof rack rails and deep tinted glass, this upgraded T5 Drive-E Premier is worth the price-tag. Other added options feature leather seating surfaces, proximity key for entry and push button start, leather door trim insert as well as all the listed options in the lower level trim XC60. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Wifi 4g, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The 2016 Volvo XC60 remains a luxury-SUV contender. - thecarconnection.com This 2016 Volvo XC60 is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The 2016 Volvo XC60 is the perfect car for drivers in search of adventure around town and beyond it. The XC60 offers the ultimate sense of control, with the latest in safety, power-train technology, hill-descent control and hill-start assist to give you extra confidence when you need it. This SUV has 158,000 kms. It's bright silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.
Our XC60's trim level is T5 Drive-E Premier. With the addition of a power sunroof with sunshade, roof rack rails and deep tinted glass, this upgraded T5 Drive-E Premier is worth the price-tag. Other added options feature leather seating surfaces, proximity key for entry and push button start, leather door trim insert as well as all the listed options in the lower level trim XC60. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Wifi 4g, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Mechanical
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Wireless phone connectivity
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 966 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,909 L
Rear Leg Room: 924 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,367 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Head Room: 969 mm
Manual child safety locks
Integrated satellite communications
Wheelbase: 2,774 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Overall height: 1,713 mm
Overall Width: 1,891 mm
Curb weight: 1,928 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,424 kg
Overall Length: 4,644 mm
Express open/close laminated glass sunroof
Audio System Premium Brand: Sensus Connect
Collision Warning
Wifi 4G
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : City Safety
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Nissan Kicks S 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Kicks SV 59,922 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Buick Verano w/1SL 161,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$15,669
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2016 Volvo XC60