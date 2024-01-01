$6,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
DIESEL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
844-536-6987
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
181,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BH5SE8H7233594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Transmission issues. Intermittent CEL codes causing engine failure.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats
Safety
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ottawa
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
