<p><span style="background-color: rgb(245, 245, 245); color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Transmission issues. Intermittent CEL codes causing engine failure. </span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

181,838 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

DIESEL

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

DIESEL

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

181,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BH5SE8H7233594

  • Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,838 KM

Transmission issues. Intermittent CEL codes causing engine failure.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats

Child Safety Door Locks

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

2017 Chevrolet Cruze