2017 Chevrolet Malibu

130,978 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,978KM
Used
VIN 1G1ZE5ST9HF218016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,978 KM

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT 137,135 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L 189,282 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE 23,491 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

613-218-XXXX

613-218-3354

2017 Chevrolet Malibu