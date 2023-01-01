$26,871+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-822-2725
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
4dr Wgn Touring-L
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,871
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10268436
- Stock #: A5068
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG7HR789070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5068
- Mileage 185,402 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 8 Passenger! Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Push Button Start, Power Seats, Dual Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Doors, DVD And Much More! ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. **COM MERCIAL LEASING AND FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LISENCE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.