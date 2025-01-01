Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=438 data-end=956><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong><sup>This 2017 Dodge Journey offers practicality, comfort, and value in a family-friendly SUV. Powered by a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth performance and good fuel efficiency for its size. The Journey provides seating for up to seven passengers (depending on configuration), flexible cargo space, and Dodge’s signature bold styling. Features commonly found on this trim include air conditioning, power windows and locks, keyless entry with push-button start, and a user-friendly infotainment system.</sup></strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong><sup> </sup></strong></span></p><p data-start=958 data-end=1084><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong><sup>It’s an ideal choice for drivers seeking a dependable midsize SUV with straightforward functionality and a comfortable ride.</sup></strong></span></p>

2017 Dodge Journey

109,920 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
13130924

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1761945363071
  2. 1761945363568
  3. 1761945364023
  4. 1761945364448
  5. 1761945364937
  6. 1761945365359
  7. 1761945365776
  8. 1761945366229
  9. 1761945366652
  10. 1761945367038
  11. 1761945367479
  12. 1761945367886
  13. 1761945368300
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,920KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB9HT697610

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,920 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Dodge Journey offers practicality, comfort, and value in a family-friendly SUV. Powered by a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth performance and good fuel efficiency for its size. The Journey provides seating for up to seven passengers (depending on configuration), flexible cargo space, and Dodge’s signature bold styling. Features commonly found on this trim include air conditioning, power windows and locks, keyless entry with push-button start, and a user-friendly infotainment system.

It’s an ideal choice for drivers seeking a dependable midsize SUV with straightforward functionality and a comfortable ride.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Kia Sedona LX 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0 TSI Man GLI for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0 TSI Man GLI 162,176 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla iM 228,218 KM $11,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2017 Dodge Journey