$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
2017 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,920 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Dodge Journey offers practicality, comfort, and value in a family-friendly SUV. Powered by a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth performance and good fuel efficiency for its size. The Journey provides seating for up to seven passengers (depending on configuration), flexible cargo space, and Dodge’s signature bold styling. Features commonly found on this trim include air conditioning, power windows and locks, keyless entry with push-button start, and a user-friendly infotainment system.
It’s an ideal choice for drivers seeking a dependable midsize SUV with straightforward functionality and a comfortable ride.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
DriveTown Ottawa
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-822-2725