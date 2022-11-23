Menu
2017 Ford F-250

166,333 KM

Details Description

SD XLT Crew cab / FX4 / XLT Premium package / Diesel

166,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9369601
  • Stock #: AA677A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT4HED63125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Great work truck !   2017 Ford Super duty F-250 XLT Crew cab powered with V8 6.7L Power stroke Diesel.  Loaded XLT with Heated seats, Navigation, FX4 off road package, trailer tow package, Sirius XM, voice activated sync, reverse camera with reverse sensors, trailer brake controller, 3.55 electronic locking axel, XLT Premium package, Camper package, 5th Wheel prep package, Power trailer tow mirrors, Remote start, upfitter switches, roof clearance lights, tailgate set and more.  Book your test drive today. 

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

