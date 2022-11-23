$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-250
SD XLT Crew cab / FX4 / XLT Premium package / Diesel
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
166,333KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9369601
- Stock #: AA677A
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT4HED63125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io
