Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Fusion

127,589 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN SE AWD

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1713045184
  2. 1713045188
  3. 1713045193
  4. 1713045197
  5. 1713045201
  6. 1713045206
  7. 1713045211
  8. 1713045215
  9. 1713045218
  10. 1713045222
  11. 1713045226
  12. 1713045230
  13. 1713045235
  14. 1713045239
  15. 1713045245
  16. 1713045248
  17. 1713045253
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,589KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T92HR389239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,589 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE 18,172 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Limted rebuilt title for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limted rebuilt title 87,638 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GS 98,541 KM SOLD

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion