Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 GMC Terrain

156,548 KM

Details Features

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
14186762

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1780173041033
  2. 1780173041547
  3. 1780173041961
  4. 1780173042395
  5. 1780173042817
  6. 1780173043245
  7. 1780173043666
  8. 1780173044124
  9. 1780173044545
  10. 1780173044970
  11. 1780173045399
  12. 1780173045828
  13. 1780173046281
  14. 1780173046702
  15. 1780173047116
  16. 1780173047546
  17. 1780173047967
  18. 1780173048435
  19. 1780173048858
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
156,548KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLVE37H6107524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 GMC Terrain Denali 156,548 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback SE 85,385 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 50th Anniversary Edition for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 50th Anniversary Edition 106,285 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2017 GMC Terrain