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2017 Honda Odyssey
EX-L - Navigation - Sunroof
2017 Honda Odyssey
EX-L - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$17,404
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
178,506KM
VIN 5FNRL5H67HB501419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour GREY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8470A
- Mileage 178,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!
The Honda Odyssey is a versatile and capable hauler combining clever and generous packaging with responsive handling and a smooth ride. This 2017 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey.
This van has 178,506 km. It's Lunar Silver Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is EX-L. Add some luxury to your ride with this Odyssey EX-L. It comes with heated leather seats, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, forward collision warning, LaneWatch blind spot display, a touch screen audio system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, tri zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The Honda Odyssey is a versatile and capable hauler combining clever and generous packaging with responsive handling and a smooth ride. This 2017 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey.
This van has 178,506 km. It's Lunar Silver Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is EX-L. Add some luxury to your ride with this Odyssey EX-L. It comes with heated leather seats, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, forward collision warning, LaneWatch blind spot display, a touch screen audio system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, tri zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only w/Storage
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Side-To-Side Sliding
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Tires: P235/65R17 103T AS
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
A/V remote
7 Speakers
Audio Theft Deterrent
1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
2 Wireless Headphones
Rear Entertainment System w/DVD
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Warning-Front
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
79.5 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Removable Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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$17,404
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2017 Honda Odyssey